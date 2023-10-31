The San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday reportedly added to their already frightening defensive front with a trade for star pass-rusher Chase Young, as first reported by FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer.

Young is headed to the Bay Area for a third-round pick, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The Commanders also traded fellow pass-rusher Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears, according to multiple reports.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported Washington’s ownership had a “strong hand” in selling both Sweat and Chase. The new ownership group is turning its sights to the future, Russini noted.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Young now joins a San Francisco defense headlined by former Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, Javon Hargrave and linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw.

Young is an impending free agent this offseason, playing in the final year of his rookie contract. However, if San Francisco ultimately claims the Super Bowl like many believe it can — the Niners are 6-1 to win the championship — the price for Young won’t seem nearly as steep.