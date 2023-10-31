Montez Sweat reportedly has been traded from the Washington Commanders to the Chicago Bears in a transaction some four hours before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

But the Bears apparently weren’t the only team interested in the star pass-rusher.

The Atlanta Falcons also were in on Sweat, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. Some might feel as if Atlanta would have made more sense for Sweat given the Falcons currently sit in first place in the NFC South.

The Bears, on the other hand, are one of just five teams who are behind the Commanders in the NFC standings. Chicago reportedly parted ways with a second-round pick in its trade for Sweat, who is an impending free agent.

The Commanders will travel to face the New England Patriots in a Week 9 game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Featured image via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images