The Boston Red Sox have a new chief baseball officer, and the early reviews are positive.

It was announced Wednesday that Craig Breslow will take over as the Red Sox’s new chief baseball officer, bringing him in after a successful stint as assistant general manager with the Chicago Cubs.

It’ll be Breslow’s second tour of duty in Boston, as the 43-year-old spent five seasons as a relief pitcher with the Red Sox across two different stints. It was in that second stint that Breslow became a 2013 World Series champion and developed friendships that would help him down the road.

“Craig was a standout candidate,” Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy said through a press release. “The praise from fellow baseball executives was impressive, but what truly distinguished him were the resounding character references from former teammates, including David Ortiz, Dustin Pedroia, David Ross, Brock Holt and Kevin Youkilis. Craig knows what it takes to be successful in Boston and he’s up for the challenge.”

Ortiz and Pedroia were also members of the 2013 World Series team, as was Ross, who worked with Breslow as manager of the Cubs. Holt played with Breslow in the following seasons, while Youkilis was on the roster during the New Haven, Conn. native’s first stint in Boston in 2006.

“I couldn’t be more excited to return to the Boston Red Sox, an organization that means so much to my family and to me,” Breslow said in a press release. “I am humbled by the opportunity to lead baseball operations and to work alongside so many talented people.

“I’d like to thank John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon and Sam Kennedy for entrusting me with executing the vision we share for this organization. I know firsthand how special winning in Boston is, and I look forward to once again experiencing that passion and success with our fans.”

Breslow will bring experience developing pitchers, which is where he made his name with the Cubs. The Red Sox will formally introduce Breslow on Nov. 2.