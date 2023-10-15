Jermaine Wiggins believes the Patriots should view Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium as a make-or-break contest for Mac Jones.

Jones reportedly will be on a short leash in Week 6 when he leads New England into Las Vegas for a matchup against Josh McDaniels’ Raiders. The 2021 first-rounder seemingly is in jeopardy of losing his starting job this weekend, but if you ask Wiggins, the Patriots should move on from Jones entirely if they fall to the Silver and Black.

“You’ve got one game left,” Wiggins said Friday on “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by WEEI. “This is it. If there is no, ‘OK, he looked better, maybe we can salvage something.’ I think you are really at the point of you have to trade him.”

Wiggins added: “The value for him is probably going to be a fourth-round draft pick. Trey Lance went for a fourth-round draft pick, so that’s where your value’s at. Trey Lance didn’t play, so maybe you get a little bit higher because (Jones) has played a little bit and maybe someone will give you a little bit more than that.

“But if you lose this game, there’s no need to hold onto him. You might as well pull the band-aid off because it’s like a band-aid over a bullet wound. Pull it off, put (Bailey) Zappe in, put Malik Cunningham in. Your season is pretty much at the point of (being over).”

A midseason trade for Jones is highly unlikely, but such a move reportedly would be met with satisfaction from some members of the Patriots organization. According to the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan, multiple people employed by New England are “firmly out” on the third-year signal-caller.

Still, an offseason separation from Jones feels far more realistic. And if the Patriots end up with one of the top picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, it could make Bill Belichick and company even more inclined to show the Alabama product the door.