There apparently are some folks in the Patriots organization who are ready for the Mac Jones experiment to be over.

Optimism about Jones as New England’s franchise quarterback has never been lower. The 2021 first-round pick was dreadful in back-to-back games against the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints, so much so that he was benched for backup Bailey Zappe in both contests.

Jones’ recent struggles were so alarming that, according to the Boston Herald, “members across the organization doubted Jones would get another shot” behind center. During an appearance Friday on WEEI’s “Jones & Mego,” the Herald’s Andrew Callahan issued another eyebrow-raising report on the third-year signal-caller.

“I spoke to someone just last night after the story came out and we spoke at length. That was one person among, I would say, at least a few, but probably many because you can only speak to so many people, that is firmly out on Mac. Like, they’re over it,” Callahan said. “They don’t think he’s the answer, he’s not someone helping the team. They know they’re not alone in that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Callahan went on to explain how some Patriots personnel believe the franchise is stuck between a rock and a hard place. Jones doesn’t appear to be “the guy,” but there isn’t another QB in New England who gives the team a better chance to win.

Nonetheless, Jones reportedly will be on a short leash Sunday when the Patriots visit Allegiant Stadium. But if the Alabama product receives the hook for a third straight game, it might not signal another Zappe appearance.