Fear arose from Dolphins fans when Tyreek Hill showed up on Wednesday’s injury report for this Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots.

The Miami wide receiver left last Sunday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a hip injury, but he came back and finished the game with 11 receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Head coach Mike McDaniel typically allows veterans a rest day on Wednesdays, but there was an injury designation for Hill, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s comments in his news conference seemed to hint it was a long-term injury.

Hill, however, returned to practice Thursday and seemed to take a page from McDaniel while being all jokes during his locker room availability.

“No, I just wanted some attention, man, because my mom wasn’t talking to me (Wednesday). So I needed some attention from somebody,” Hill told reporters, per video from Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “I’m good, though.”

When a reporter asked the All-Pro wide receiver if he was playing Sunday, Hill responded, “Yeah, baby. I’m good, baby.”

The Patriots will have to wait until Sunday to truly know if Hill actually will suit up at Hard Rock Stadium. He could be joined by star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who could make his season debut in Week 8.