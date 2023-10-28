Oskar Steen competed this past offseason for a spot on the active roster, but the 25-year-old started the season out in Providence. However, injuries have resulted in his name being called back to the Boston Bruins.

Boston placed Milan Lucic on long-term injured reserve Saturday and recalled Steen, who will play against the Detroit Red Wings. Head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters multiple players are “questionable.” Patrick Brown and Jesper Boqvist were sent down and Jakub Zboril and Mason Lohrei were recalled from Providence.

It’s possible Boston goes with seven defensemen Saturday night, which could mean more opportunity for Steen. Montgomery recalled what impressed him about the fourth-year pro in training camp.

“Really good camp. Just playing fast and going to hard areas, playing inside the dots is a real big strength of his,” Montgomery told reporters, per team-provided video. “And talking to the staff down in Providence, typically Ryan Mougenel, he said he’s been really impactful last three games. When you brings guys up, you always want guys feeling good about their games, come here with confidence, and he’s a confident player.”

Steen played three games for Boston last season and scored one goal. He’s off to a strong start with Providence this season with three goals and two assists through five games. Steen was asked if his call-up Saturday will be different than last season.

“It’s almost the same thing, just going up and doing my thing and trying to win hockey games up here,” Steen told reporters, per team-provided video.

Steen added: “I know what I have to do, and I feel much more comfortable every time I get up here. I’ll try to bring the good hockey that I’ve played so far. That’s what I’m aiming for.”

The Bruins hope Steen’s knack for finding the back of the net can translate to the NHL, especially when the team begins its stretch against Atlantic Division opponents.