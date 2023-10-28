Bruins Place Milan Lucic On LTIR, Make Additional Roster Moves

The Bruins made a roster move prior to their matchup against the Detroit Red Wings.

Boston placed Milan Lucic on long-term injured reserve Saturday, per team press release. Oskar Steen was recalled from Providence to fill the veteran’s spot on the roster.

Lucic took a slap shot off his foot in last Saturday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Kings. The veteran was scratched the next three matchups before he was placed on long-term injured reserve. The 35-year-old, who returned to Boston this past offseason, is eligible to return on Nov. 18 when the Bruins take on the Montreal Canadiens.

Mason Lohrei and Jakub Zboril also were recalled from Providence and forwards Jesper Boqvist and Patrick Brown were sent down, according to the AHL transaction wire.

Head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters this week Lucic would be out multiple weeks, and Jakub Lauko would be out “at least a week.” Lauko revealed the shiner he got from taking a skate blade to the face Tuesday.

The Bruins waived defenseman Ian Mitchell this week, and Lohrei and Zboril will fill in when the starting pairings need a break as Boston’s schedule intensifies.

Boston celebrates the first of multiple “Era Nights” for the centennial season with the celebration of the early years of the franchise (1924-59). Puck drop at TD Garden for Bruins-Red Wings is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at 6 p.m.