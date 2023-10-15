Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots rearranged their quarterback depth chart before their Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The Patriots activated Malik Cunningham and elevated him to the backup quarterback spot behind starter Mac Jones. In doing so, Bailey Zappe was demoted to third-string while Will Grier was deemed inactive. Previously, Zappe served as Jones’ backup with Grier as New England’s emergency third signal-caller.

The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed offered some insight into the team’s thought process on the signal-caller shuffle.

Kyed expressed that it’s an “upside play” on Cunningham’s athleticism. And since the Patriots already have been turning the ball over, which is a risk with Cunningham, New England determined it was worth the change.

The thought process on rookie Malik Cunningham serving as Mac Jones' backup today, per source: It's an upside play with Cunningham's athleticism. The risk is that he turns the ball over, which the Patriots have already been doing. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 15, 2023

Zappe, who underwhelmed in New England’s previous two games when he replaced Jones, will only be able to play if Jones and Cunningham get injured.

It’s fair to view Sunday’s change as a notable indictment on Zappe, who the Patriots left off their initial 53-man roster and thus made available for any other team in the league.

The Patriots and Raiders will kick off their Week 6 contest at Allegiant Stadium at 4 p.m. ET. Las Vegas currently is a 3-point home favorite.