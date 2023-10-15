LAS VEGAS — The Patriots have a new backup quarterback, and it’s not Bailey Zappe or Will Grier.
Stunningly, undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham will serve as Mac Jones’ top backup for Sunday’s road game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Cunningham, who played quarterback in college, largely has focused on receiver since joining New England. He was signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Saturday.
Zappe and Grier both are among seven Week 6 inactives, with Zappe serving as the emergency third quarterback. The only way Zappe could play against the Raiders is if Jones and Cunningham both get injured or ejected.
Reporting throughout the week indicated Grier would serve as the top backup behind Jones. Instead, it’s Cunningham who’ll get the first look if Jones gets hurt or struggles at Allegiant Stadium.
Story continues below advertisement
Here’s the Patriots’ full inactives list:
OL Cole Strange
OL Riley Reiff
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
WR Demario Douglas
WR Kayshon Boutte
QB Will Grier
QB Bailey Zappe (emergency third QB)
Strange, Douglas, Smith-Schuster and Reiff all were ruled out Friday. We’ll learn more about their respective statuses next Wednesday when the Patriots return to the practice field.
With Boutte inactive for the fifth straight week, these will be New England’s available receivers:
Story continues below advertisement
Tyquan Thornton
DeVante Parker
Kendrick Bourne
Jalen Reagor
Malik Cunningham
Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.
Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images