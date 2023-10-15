LAS VEGAS — The Patriots have a new backup quarterback, and it’s not Bailey Zappe or Will Grier.

Stunningly, undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham will serve as Mac Jones’ top backup for Sunday’s road game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Cunningham, who played quarterback in college, largely has focused on receiver since joining New England. He was signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Saturday.

Zappe and Grier both are among seven Week 6 inactives, with Zappe serving as the emergency third quarterback. The only way Zappe could play against the Raiders is if Jones and Cunningham both get injured or ejected.

Reporting throughout the week indicated Grier would serve as the top backup behind Jones. Instead, it’s Cunningham who’ll get the first look if Jones gets hurt or struggles at Allegiant Stadium.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s the Patriots’ full inactives list:

OL Cole Strange

OL Riley Reiff

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

WR Demario Douglas

WR Kayshon Boutte

QB Will Grier

QB Bailey Zappe (emergency third QB)

Strange, Douglas, Smith-Schuster and Reiff all were ruled out Friday. We’ll learn more about their respective statuses next Wednesday when the Patriots return to the practice field.

With Boutte inactive for the fifth straight week, these will be New England’s available receivers:

Story continues below advertisement

Tyquan Thornton

DeVante Parker

Kendrick Bourne

Jalen Reagor

Malik Cunningham

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.