The Patriots must really like what they’ve seen from Malik Cunningham behind the scenes this season.

One day after promoting the undrafted rookie from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, New England made Cunningham its primary backup quarterback for Sunday’s must-win game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bailey Zappe and Will Grier both were listed as inactive for the Week 6 matchup at Allegiant Stadium, with Zappe — Mac Jones’ top understudy since early last season — designated as the emergency third QB.

Under a new NFL rule implemented this season, Zappe can dress for Sunday’s contest but cannot play unless Jones and Cunningham both leave the game with injuries. So, if the Patriots choose to bench the struggling Jones, as they did in each of the last two weeks, they would be required to insert Cunningham.

That’s a realistic possibility. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Jones, who committed six turnovers over the last two games, will have a “short leash” against Las Vegas.

Cunningham dazzled with his mobility in his Patriots preseason debut, but he has yet to play a regular-season snap at the NFL level. The former Louisville signal-caller split his time between QB and wide receiver on New England’s practice squad, drawing high praise from head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

The Patriots could have elevated Cunningham from the P-squad for Sunday’s game, but they instead made the bold choice to permanently promote him and sign him to a three-year contract. Even if Jones plays well against the Raiders, it would not be surprising to see the exciting rookie see action as a rushing-focused change-of-pace option.

New England’s offense entered Sunday with zero touchdowns in its last 10 quarters of play. The 1-4 Patriots were outscored 72-3 over the last two weeks in blowout losses to Dallas and New Orleans.