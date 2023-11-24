Bruins Notes: Is Jake DeBrusk Finally Finding Scoring Touch?

BOSTON — It appears Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk has found his scoring touch.

The 27-year-old tallied his first power-play goal of the season in Friday’s loss to the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden, putting him on the board for the Bruins in their second consecutive game. That’s a good sign, as DeBrusk went nearly three weeks without a goal prior to his tally against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.

“I think it helps, obviously,” DeBrusk told reporters postgame. “It was one of those things where it was a pretty greasy goal again, so I just gotta keep getting to the front of the net.

“… It’s always good to see one go in, but you want to do it in a winning matter. That obviously didn’t happen. Personally, it’s been hard to get those in the net this year. … hopefully it gets me back in a groove.”

Story continues below advertisement

More Bruins Bruins Wrap: Boston Looks Sleepy In Matinee Loss To Red Wings

Here are more notes from Friday’s matchup between the Bruins and Red Wings:

— Morgan Geekie made his return to the Bruins’ lineup after missing six games with an upper-body injury. Boston head coach Jim Montgomery was pretty blunt with his review of the 25-year-old’s addition back into the lineup.

“I thought he looked rusty,” Montgomery said.

— The Bruins are up to 89 penalties taken on the season (the fifth-most in the NHL) after being called for six on Saturday. Boston is putting its league-leading penalty kill to the test on a nightly basis.

Story continues below advertisement

— Boston doesn’t suffer very many like Saturday, as the loss to the Red Wings was the first regular-season game under Montgomery that the Bruins allowed four goals in regulation at TD Garden, according to BostonSportsInf on X

— The Bruins didn’t have very long to enjoy TD Garden, as they’ll head back on the road to face the New York Rangers on Saturday. It’ll be Boston’s second consecutive matinee matchup, as the puck will drop from Madison Square Garden at 1 p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.