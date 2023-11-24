BOSTON — The Bruins’ reliance on rookies this season hasn’t been by design, but the early returns were extraordinarily positive for a team looking to stay above water as injuries mounted.

It appears things are evening out, however.

Matt Poitras, Mason Lohrei and Johnny Beecher showed just how bright the future could be in Boston in the early going, but they have slowly come down to earth. That much was evident Friday, as the Detroit Red Wings cruised to a victory at TD Garden — in large part to some mistakes by the baby Bruins.

Lohrei continued to struggle clearing the defensive zone, which has become a trend as of late, while Detroit’s Alex DeBrincat picked Poitras’ pocket before scoring on a breakaway to push the Boston deficit to two. Beecher was largely ineffective in the offensive zone and finished without making much of an impact.

It was the kind of game that caught the attention of Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, who acknowledged it won’t be all positives for the unit — despite finding a few in the loss.

“We know where (Lohrei is) really good and we know where his game needs to evolve,” Montgomery told reporters postgame. “Those things are reading rushes, being firm on pucks, puck battles and also taking away time and space (in our defensive zone). He’s a tremendous young hockey player. We’re so excited to have him here, but there are growing pains with young players.”

The Bruins seemed to like the response out of their rookie group, who bounced back quickly from noticeable mistakes.

“I thought (Poitras’ response) was great,” Montgomery said. “I told him that on the bench. I said, ‘You’re a player that has to carry the puck. You’re going to turn it over sometimes.’ I’m glad that on the next shift he held it, cut in the middle and got a shot off. He almost scored. I don’t want him to lose his confidence.”

It’ll be a quick turnaround for the Bruins, who travel to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Rangers in another matinee game Saturday. That’ll provide an opportunity for the young group, who competed in their first day game at the NHL level on Friday, to show resolve and prove they should be mainstays in the Boston lineup.