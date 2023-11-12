A very brief camera shot of Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Sunday morning said it all about the current state of affairs in New England.

The Patriots offense showed rare signs of life on a fourth-quarter drive against the Colts in Frankfurt, Germany. New England enjoyed great success running the ball, and the dynamic tandem of Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott moved the Patriots from their own 6-yard line all the way to the red zone.

But as is so often the case with this New England team, Mac Jones and company weren’t able to put up six. The offense stalled out near the goal line and the Patriots were forced to settle for a field goal after Jones’ third-down pass didn’t even come close to going for a touchdown.

After the drive-ending incompletion, which nearly was intercepted by Julian Blackmon, NFL Network cameras panned to Kraft. All the Patriots owner could do was drop his head in disappointment after his team once again failed to capitalize in an advantageous situation.

The shot of Kraft occurred mere hours after he finally opened up about New England’s struggles this season. The 82-year-old acknowledged the campaign has been “really disappointing” and he “very much” wanted to see the Patriots win in Week 10 even though the franchise might be better off eyeing a top pick in the 2024 draft. Kraft even gave a speech to the Patriots before they took on the Colts in Frankfurt.

It doesn’t sound like Kraft will start making and/or greenlighting changes while the Patriots still are playing through their season. But once the campaign concludes, it sure feels like franchise-altering moves will commence.