As the Patriots have spiraled this season, team owner Robert Kraft largely has remained silent. As speculation swirled about the future of his team and his head coach, Kraft opted against making any public comments.

That streak ended Sunday morning.

Kraft was interviewed by Rich Eisen in Frankfurt, Germany, in a segment that aired on NFL Network shortly before New England’s kickoff with the Indianapolis Colts. The Patriots owner wasn’t asked directly about Belichick, but he was asked about his team’s stunning struggles.

“This our 30th year that I’ve had the privilege of owning this team,” said Kraft, who added he “very much” wanted a win in Germany. “And I’ve never been 2-7. So, it’s really disappointing. I had hoped that things would be a lot better, as I know our fanbase did. And I hope today is a chance to reset and make this a much better year. This isn’t what we were expecting to happen this year.”

Kraft also revealed the inspiration for a post-practice speech he delivered to Patriots players in Germany.

“I had fans come up on the street to me who had watched Matthew Slater’s dad, Jackie, play here 33 years ago,” Kraft said. “And they remembered plays he had made. So, I used that as an example to speak to the team after practice and say, except for the Super Bowl, I don’t know that there any other games that create the memories that these international games do. … It’s a great chance to make a mark and great memories.”

Some have wondered whether Kraft could fire Belichick if the Patriots lose to the Colts on Sunday. But multiple reports indicate any decision about Belichick will be made after the season ends.

New England will go on a bye next week.