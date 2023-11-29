After the Boston Celtics did their part with a 124-97 win over the Chicago Bulls, the team still needed help to win Group C in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

Based on the point differential tiebreaker needed to advance, Boston needed to beat Chicago by at least 23 points and did just that. They also needed the Brooklyn Nets to beat the Toronto Raptors by a margin that was at least eight points less by the Celtics’ margin of victory over the Bulls.

Brooklyn provided the finishing touch with a 113-100 win over the Raptors at Barclays Center on Tuesday night.

The @celtics advance to the NBA In-Season Tournament Knockout Rounds as the winner of Group C. pic.twitter.com/KTpYPWyaRn — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 29, 2023

As a result, the Celtics emerged as the winners of Group C of the NBA’s first In-Season Tournament. Boston finished the group stage with a 3-1 record and a +23 point differential.

Boston advances to the quarterfinal round, which will take place on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5. As a No. 3 seed, the Celtics will battle the Indiana Pacers.