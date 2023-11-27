The Boston Celtics defeated the Atlanta Hawks in a 113-103 victory from TD Garden on Sunday afternoon.

With the win, Boston moves to 13-4 while Atlanta falls to 8-8.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston entered the contest short-handed without both of their key offseason additions Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, who each were out with lower body injuries. The Celtics would need extra contributions as they hosted an Atlanta team with the second-best offensive rating (120.4) in the league.

Effort became an X-factor for the Celtics, earning extra chances with 18 offensive rebounds on the night. Jayson Tatum stayed in rhythm, tallying 21 points in the first half. In a spot start, Al Horford boosted Boston, recording six points and 15 rebounds.

Boston got key performances from Dalano Banton (eight points), Sam Hauser (12 points) and Neemias Queta (10 rebounds) to add further production.

As Boston starts a seven-game homestand, the Celtics created momentum on Sunday evening.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Tatum paced the offense with a team-high 34 points.

— Derrick White stepped up as a passer, contributing 15 points and 11 assists.

— Jaylen Brown was efficient from the floor, tallying 21 points on 9-of-19 shooting from the field.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

The Celtics host the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden for an In-Season Tournament Matchup on Tuesday with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m.