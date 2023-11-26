Kristaps Porzingis Officially Ruled Out For Celtics-Hawks Matchup

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis was removed early from Friday’s NBA In-Season Tournament loss to the Orlando Magic with an injury that will require some more rest.

Pulled after 22 minutes on the floor, it was revealed that Porzingis suffered a left calf injury, prompting an MRI on Saturday along with a cautionary decision. Boston announced that Porzingis be sidelined for Sunday’s game with the Atlanta Hawks while guard Jrue Holiday — who didn’t play on Saturday — remains questionable with a right ankle sprain.

That marks the second game Porzingis will miss with 16 already in the books.

After being evaluated on Saturday, Porzingis took to Instagram to share a brief, but encouraging update regarding the injury.

“Good news this morning. Be back very soon,” Porzingis posted.

The 7-foot-3 veteran has been a vital part in helping establish Boston’s early-season success and identity. Offensively, Porzingis has been the dominant versatile force that made Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens part ways with Marcus Smart. The on-floor chemistry with Jaylen Brown has been eye-popping and the scoring efficiency cannot be undervalued — Porzing is shooting a career-best 54.7% from the field.

Nevertheless, the Celtics will need to weather the storm in order to jump back into the win column in Atlanta.