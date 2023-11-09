The Red Sox are receiving calls about one of their best players from last season.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday at the General Manager Meetings in Arizona, new Boston chief baseball officer Craig Breslow acknowledged Alex Verdugo is garnering trade interest. This wasn’t exactly a stunning revelation, as Verdugo is coming off a solid campaign and is about the enter the final year of his contract.

However, Breslow indicated the club isn’t actively shopping the veteran outfielder.

“Obviously he’s a guy that other teams have kind of reached out on given the situation,” Breslow told reporters, per The Boston Globe. “But I don’t think we’re in a position to commit to anything. We have to look at every opportunity, every interaction with another club or with an agent as a chance to get better. Where that lands, we’ll see.”

Story continues below advertisement

Breslow added: “Had some conversations with him, feels like he’s committed to performing as best he possibly can.”

Verdugo led the Red Sox in doubles and triples last season and was named a Gold Glove Award finalist for the first time in his career. Shortly after the season ended, the 27-year-old expressed a desire to keep playing in Boston and noted how he “made it clear” to team brass that he “loves” the organization.

Should the Red Sox hang onto Verdugo, they’re poised to enter the 2024 season with a solid outfield trio of Masataka Yoshida, Jarren Duran and the centerpiece of the return in the Mookie Betts trade.