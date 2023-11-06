Was Red Sox’s Alex Verdugo Robbed Of Gold Glove Award?

The Boston Red Sox had just one player named as a finalist for an American League Gold Glove award in outfielder Alex Verdugo.

While his bat was inconsistent down the stretch after a hot start, Verdugo played sensational defense in right field at Fenway Park for a team who struggled in the field all season long.

DUGIE STEALS ONE AT THE WALL! pic.twitter.com/aFSXphRdqE — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 5, 2023

On Sunday night, however, Verdugo’s resume was not selected as Texas Rangers postseason hero Adolis García took home the award in right field.

For context, García is a fantastic defender with a good glove and a remarkable throwing on, which he reminded the baseball world of with an impressive assist during the World Series.

Christian Walker is thrown out by Adolis Garcia after blowing through the stop sign! 😮🛑



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/wXM9RbieFp — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 31, 2023

In terms of regular season numbers, it was Verdugo who had the advantage over the eventual winner. The Red Sox outfielder had more outfield assists (12), more defensive runs saved (nine) and less errors than García (three).

García is popular on baseball minds after a historic postseason at the plate with eight home runs and 22 RBIs.

While there is nothing wrong with the award selection, Verdugo’s statistics speak for themselves with a strong case that he should have taken home his first career Gold Glove award.