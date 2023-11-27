Demario Douglas dodged a bullet Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

Douglas was forced to exit the Patriots’ Week 12 matchup with the Giants early in the fourth quarter after taking a scary hit on a punt return. After hauling in a kick near New England’s 25-yard line, Douglas ran about 5 yards before he was clotheslined by New York linebacker Cam Brown. The rookie wide receiver needed to be tended to by trainers after his frightening fall backward, and the Patriots quickly designated Douglas as doubtful to return due to a head injury.

Fortunately for Douglas, who missed a game earlier this season due to a concussion, he avoided serious injury. After the Patriots’ 10-7 loss, the 2023 sixth-round pick told the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan that he’s doing “OK” and did not sustain another concussion.

Douglas led New England in catches (six) and receiving yards (49) on Sunday despite only playing three quarters. With Kendrick Bourne sidelined, the Liberty product currently is the Patriots’ top wide receiver as it relates to play-making ability.

Barring any setbacks, Douglas should be on the Gillette Stadium field Sunday when New England hosts the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s unclear who will be throwing to Patriots pass-catchers in Week 13, though.