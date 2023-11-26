Demario Douglas was not available to the Patriots for the majority of the fourth quarter Sunday after taking a vicious hit at MetLife Stadium.

Douglas was returning a punt less than a minute into the final frame against the Giants when he was effectively clotheslined by New York linebacker Cam Brown. FOX’s slow-motion replay of the violent scene showed Douglas hitting his head on the turf as he fell backward after the hit.

Referees somehow didn’t throw a flag for the ruthless collision, and to make the optics even worse, Brown celebrated on the field after Douglas lost control of the football and lay motionless on the field.

The 2023 sixth-round pick eventually worked his way to the on-field medical tent with the assistance of trainers and then was directed to the locker room. The Patriots quickly listed Douglas as doubtful to return to the game due to a head injury.

Story continues below advertisement

Prior to going down, Douglas paced the visitors in both receptions (six) and receiving yards (49) on the afternoon. The Liberty product also returned three punts, but only for a combined nine yards.