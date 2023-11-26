Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel didn’t resist the chance to put Jets fans down during Miami’s Week 12 trip to New York on Friday night.

Working through the frigid temperatures of New York in November, McDaniel was understandably struggling to keep warm. Taking notice of McDaniel standing close by the sideline heater, New York fans elected to taunt the 40-year-old, but McDaniel didn’t back down.

In fact, McDaniel made sure to rub in the scoreboard too — putting his authentic self on full display.

“I am cold. Also winning,” McDaniel shouted at Jets fans from the sideline.

That statement stood true even beyond Miami’s 27-6 lead in the fourth quarter when McDaniel fired back at the rowdy New York crowd.

The Dolphins pulled away with a 34-13 victory, sending the Jets to the loser’s column for the fourth straight week. Miami, on the other hand, remains cozy as the top dog in the AFC East at 8-3, looking down at the Bills, Jets, and Patriots with six games left on its schedule.

With no reasons to speak, it’s still unlikely Jets fans will resist the temptation of running their mouths while enduring yet another putrid season.