The Miami Dolphins are built on speed across the roster. That speed usually is not coming from their head coach. On Sunday night, Mike McDaniel wanted to show his speed too.

The Dolphins ran all over the New England Patriots in the first half of Sunday’s contest to jump out to a 17-3 halftime lead. After finishing an interview for the NBC broadcast, McDaniel took a look at the broadcast camera in a full sprint for the tunnel.

The Dolphins look to advance to 2-0 after a 36-34 Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.