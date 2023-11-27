When Boomer Esiason watches Mac Jones, he’s reminded of another 2021 first-round pick who hasn’t come close to meeting expectations.

Jones was viewed as a perfect fit for New England when Bill Belichick and company selected the Alabama product 15th overall a few years ago. But after a promising rookie campaign, Jones plummeted on a downward spiral that might have reached rock bottom Sunday. The 25-year-old was benched for the fourth time this season in the Patriots’ one-score loss to the New York Giants and the case for Jones never playing another down for New England can easily be made.

Esiason no longer can make any excuses for Jones, who the former NFL QB believes is on a similar trajectory as Zach Wilson of the New York Jets.

“It’s actually sad to watch,” Esiason said Monday on “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by WEEI. “The body language tells me everything. The performance tells me everything. It’s like they’re just waiting for him to make a mistake. He’s waiting for himself to make a mistake. It’s kind of like watching Zach Wilson. I don’t think it’s quite as bad, but when you’re turning the ball over the way that Mac has turned it over this year, to get benched four times tells you all you need to know. I’m sure that those coaches are looking at that film and they can’t explain some of the decisions that he’s making.”

Belichick on Monday didn’t reveal whether Jones will keep his job for another week. But if the third-year pro does get the nod Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium, we probably can expect another listless performance from Jones that features more turnovers than touchdowns.

Another dud from Jones would be beneficial to the Patriots, though, as it would help the organization stay in the mix for a top-three 2024 draft pick.