We’re not sure how it started, but there’s an emerging talk-radio narrative that Bill Belichick never wanted to draft Mac Jones in 2021, and that it was Patriots owner Robert Kraft who forced the issue.

Some, with tin-foil hats atop their heads, even have suggested that Belichick’s decision to continue playing the struggling quarterback is a proverbial middle finger to both Jones and Kraft.

The second part is ludicrous, but what about the first? Did Belichick want to select Jones with the 15th overall pick in 2021, or did New England’s front office make him do it?

“Organizationally, we thought it was the right thing to do,” Belichick said when asked that question during his Monday morning WEEI appearance.

Belichick left himself some wiggle room with the answer, but he was asked a direct follow-up moments later during a video call with reporters.

“Collectively, we were all for that,” he said of drafting Jones.

Jones somehow found a new career low point in Sunday’s road loss to the New York Giants.

The third-year pro threw two interceptions and fumbled once before getting benched for the fourth time this season. He looked like a broken quarterback, one who might be closer to never starting another NFL game than he is to starting one.

At this rate, the Patriots will be in a position to select Jones’ successor in the 2024 NFL Draft. But Belichick might not be around to find out whether he and Kraft “collectively” agree on how to use a top pick.