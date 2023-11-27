Ex-Patriots Quarterback Reportedly Clears Waivers After Strange Week

Just days after being cut by the New England Patriots, Will Grier has an unclear path ahead.

The 28-year-old quarterback cleared waivers on Monday, per MassLive’s Chris Mason and PatsPulpit’s Oliver Thomas.

At the moment, as Mason alluded to, Grier may not have a path to return to the Patriots practice squad.

Grier received more reps at practice prior to the team’s matchup with the New York Giants. Ultimately, nothing changed as Mac Jones still got the start while the Patriots waived the West Virginia product before the game.

As for New England, the team prepares to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13 at Gillette Stadium.