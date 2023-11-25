The Patriots had yet to announce their Week 12 starting quarterback as of midday Saturday. But we now know it will not be Will Grier.

New England waived Grier one day before their matchup with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Grier was unable to climb the depth chart in his two months with the Patriots. The 28-year-old served as the emergency third QB behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe in seven of the last eight games. In the other, he was fourth string and inactive behind Jones, Malik Cunningham and Zappe.

A third-round draft pick out of West Virginia in 2019, Grier has not played a regular-season snap since his rookie season.

Despite their struggles, Jones and Zappe remained the Patriots’ clear top two options behind center entering Sunday’s matchup with the Giants. Cunningham, who is on the practice squad, told the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed on Friday that he has not practiced at quarterback since Week 6.

Cutting Grier freed up a spot on New England’s 53-man roster. One candidate to fill it is Conor McDermott, who started the last two games at left tackle and is out of practice squad elevations. Offensive tackle/guard Riley Reiff also returned to practice last week and is eligible to be activated off injured reserve.