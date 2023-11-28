GQ Japan Highlights Red Sox Outfielder Among Men Of The Year

Masataka Yoshida had an eventful first season with the Boston Red Sox as part of a long baseball year in America.

The 30-year-old helped Japan take the World Baseball Classic title with several big hits even before the season.

In his rookie season in Major League Baseball, Yoshida finished sixth in Rookie of the Year voting, slashing .289/.338/.445 with 15 home runs in 140 games for the Red Sox.

In recognition of his solid 2023 campaign, GQ Japan named Yoshida as the “Best Baseball Player” as part of its “Men of the Year” series.

Yoshida looks to build on his success on an international level in 2023 to help the Red Sox return to contention during the 2024 season.