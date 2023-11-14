Red Sox Hitters Earn American League Rookie Of The Year Votes

While the winner of the American League Rookie of the Year award came from the AL East, the Boston Red Sox did not present the winning player.

Two Red Sox rookies in first baseman Triston Casas and outfielder Masataka Yoshida each received votes behind unanimous winner Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles.

Casas finished in third place with six second-place votes and seven third-place votes. Yoshida finished in sixth place with three third-place votes.

The Boston first baseman had been announced as a finalist following a second-half to surge as one of the game’s better bats in that stretch. Casas slashed .263/.367/.490 for an .856 OPS with 24 home runs, including seven in an award-winning month of July. After a slow start, the 23-year-old caught fire as a staple in the Red Sox lineup.

24 HR

65 RBI

70 BB

.856 OPS



Tom Verducci breaks down Triston Casas' ROY finalist-caliber season prior to announcing the winner. pic.twitter.com/zesj4WR8v7 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 13, 2023

Yoshida played with rookie status in his first big league season after coming over from Japan. The 30-year-old showed signs of production as he acclimated to Major League Baseball, tallying 15 home runs in 140 games while slashing .289/.338/.445 for a .783 OPS.

Casas and Yoshida look to slug the Red Sox back into the postseason in 2024 as key pieces in a capable Boston lineup.