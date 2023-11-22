How Bruins Showed Resiliency In OT Road Loss To Lightning

The Boston Bruins battled throughout Monday night’s matchup with a quality division opponent before an eventual 5-4 loss in overtime to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

At Amalie Arena, the Bruins fell behind twice and trailed the Lightning 2-1 entering the third period. From there, Boston struck for three goals and traded blows with Tampa Bay. David Pastrnak and John Beecher teamed up to find the back of the net twice in a span of 90 seconds.

After an equalizing goal from Tampa Bay’s Austin Watson, Charlie Coyle scored to put Boston back in front with four minutes remaining.

NESN analysts Billy Jaffe and Andrew Raycroft highlighted the resurgence from the Bruins with the trio of third-period goals.

Story continues below advertisement

“They also showed a lot of good response,” Jaffe said on the “Morning Bru” podcast.

Ultimately, the Lightning made a final surge, scoring with under five seconds remaining before Brandon Hagel ended the game with a goal in overtime. Despite the loss, the Bruins showed the ability to come back against a legitimate Eastern Conference opponent while tallying a point.

“They’re resilient,” Raycroft added. “They’re in every game. They could have easily mailed that one in. They’re a hockey team that is always competing and battling.”

Story continues below advertisement

Staying in the Sunshine State, the Bruins look to respond against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on TNT.