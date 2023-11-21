The Boston Bruins fell 5-4 in overtime to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Monday night.

With the loss, the Bruins fell to 13-1-3 on the season, while the Lightning improved to 9-6-4 on the campaign.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

For the first time in eight games, the Bruins surrendered the first goal of the game, spotting the Lightning the 1-0 lead on a goal by Tanner Jeannot. The Bruins would get the equalizer from Pavel Zacha before the end of the first period.

The Lightning controlled the pace of the game for 60 minutes, but the Bruins willed their way to the win with three third-period goals from David Pastrnak, John Beecher and Charlie Coyle to give Boston the lead with under five minutes left to play.

With the goalie pulled and the extra attacker on, Steven Stamkos tied the game with his seventh goal of the season with 4.8 seconds remaining in regulation.

The Bruins were outshot in each period and ultimately outshot in the game 46-27.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Brandon Hagel won the game for Tampa in overtime with his ninth goal of the season.

— Pastrnak extended his point streak to 15 points in seven games with a third-period goal to tie the game at two and an assist on Pavel Zacha’s goal in the first period.

— Beecher scored his second goal of the season to give the Bruins the 3-2 lead in the third period.

WAGER WATCH

The Bruins close out their brief two-game road trip with a clash against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night. Puck drop from Amerant Bank Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET with the nationally televised game airing on TNT. The Bruins return to NESN on Friday when they host the Detroit Red Wings. Puck drop from TD Garden is slated for 1 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.