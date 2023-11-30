J.J. Watt currently is in his first season as an NFL analyst, but the legendary defensive lineman spent time Thursday working in a different media role.

Watt playfully ribbed ESPN’s Adam Schefter when he was the first to report the news of Zach Ertz’s release from the Cardinals. Ertz, who was traded to Arizona in October 2021, asked out of the desert and plans to finish the season with a legitimate Super Bowl contender, per Watt.

Schefter quickly confirmed the report from Watt, who played a season-plus with Ertz in Arizona. In granting Ertz’s request for release, the Cardinals are providing more of an opportunity to fellow tight end Trey McBride, a 2022 second-round pick out of Colorado State.

As far as Ertz’s potential landing spot is concerned, one can assume Philadelphia is at the top of his wish list. Ertz, a 2013 second-round pick by the Eagles, played the first eight-plus seasons of his NFL career in the City of Brotherly Love and helped bring the franchise its first Super Bowl win in the 2017 season. The reigning NFC champions also could use some tight end help as Dallas Goedert recovers from the fractured forearm he suffered Nov. 5.

Ertz first will head to waivers after leaving the Cardinals. If the 33-year-old goes unclaimed, he will be free to sign with any team.