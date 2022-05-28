Cardinals’ J.J. Watt, Zach Ertz Caught Up In ‘Doughnutgate’ Debate

NESN Logo Sign In

The Arizona Cardinals are having problems in the locker room — over doughnuts.

NFL teams are out practicing in OTAs and mini-camp, meaning everyone is catching up and reconnecting. What better way to celebrate a Friday than with doughnuts. That was the thought on Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz’ mind. However, if someone said they are planning to buy doughnuts and asked what your favorite doughnut is, are they obligated to buy those doughnuts? Defensive lineman J.J. Watt seems to believe so.

“Alright, I have a question for everybody out there,” Watt said in a Twitter video. “I know I’m pretty much wrong on this one, but that’s why I’m asking the world.

“Yesterday, Zach said, ‘I’m gonna bring in doughnuts in the morning for Buddy (Morris), the strength coach. What kind of doughnuts do you like?’ I said, ‘Wow, that’s really nice. I’m a big fan of the pink frosted — I think it’s strawberry — and maple glazed.’ He goes, ‘Cool, I’ll pick them up in the morning.’ Shows up this morning, box full of donuts, no strawberry glazed, no maple glazed. I’m extremely grateful for the free doughnuts, but do I have ground to stand on to be upset.”

“No,” Ertz said while standing next to Watt with said box of doughnuts.

Looking at Watt’s perspective, the expectation to get your doughnuts is warranted. But what if the place doesn’t have the requested flavors?