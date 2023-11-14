It’s been an eventful offseason for Alex Cora’s Red Sox coaching staff.

Boston parted ways with two coaches higher on the totem pole, as neither Dave Bush nor Carlos Febles will be back with the club in 2024. The Red Sox also were in danger of losing another well-respected coach when Jason Varitek garnered interest from the Giants as they embarked on a search to replace Gabe Kapler.

San Francisco ultimately tabbed Bob Melvin as its new manager, but the process seemingly still was worthwhile for Varitek.

“It was short but it was good,” Varitek told reporters Friday in Boston, per MassLive. “It was a good conversation with (Giants president of baseball operations) Farhan (Zaidi).”

The longtime Red Sox catcher isn’t hiding his aspirations to be a big league manager someday, but for now, he’s focusing on his current role in Boston.

“I understand that’s the future of where this goes, being able to have right fits and right opportunities to lead and manage a team,” Varitek told reporters. “Currently, it’s not necessarily about that. It’s about doing the best job that I can to provide our pitchers and catchers and help them be the best that they can be. If those opportunities fit right, then you have to look and really think hard about it.”