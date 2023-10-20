MLB Rumors: Giants Interested In Jason Varitek For Manager Job

The Giants had a 2004 Red Sox World Series champion as their manager for the past three seasons, and it seems San Francisco is interested in another member of that team for the open position.

San Francisco fired Gabe Kapler before the end of the 2023 Major League Baseball season. And it has requested permission from Boston to interview Jason Varitek to be its next manager, according to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman.

“Varitek is expected to have an informational phone call in the coming days with the Giants so the sides can gain familiarity with each other and determine whether to continue in the process,” Sherman wrote Friday.

MassLive’s Sean McAdam added his sources confirmed Sherman’s report but “was unsure as to the status of the request.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Varitek’s interest in the job is uncertain,” McAdam wrote. “He was attending a memorial service for his former teammate, Tim Wakefield, Friday.”

Interim manager Kai Correa, already has interviewed for the position and Giants coaches Mark Hallberg and Alyssa Nakken also have been interviewed, per Sherman. Former catcher and Mariners coach Stephen Vogt also is expected to be interviewed.

Ironically, the Red Sox interviewed Kapler for their open front office position, according to multiple reports.

Varitek played in Boston for 15 seasons, where he won two World Series titles. He is the current game planning coordinator on Alex Cora’s staff. He works with catchers and pitchers and also assists Cora in the dugout during games.

Story continues below advertisement

Connor Wong is among multiple players who have credited Varitek for their improvement as players. Kyle Teel has been compared to the franchise legend and the 2023 first-round pick admitted he’s always looked up to the Gold Glove catcher.

Varitek interviewed for the Seattle Mariners manager position before Scott Servais was hired in 2015. Varitek signed a three-year contract extension with Boston last season.