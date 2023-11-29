BOSTON — After a lopsided Celtics win over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night, Jaylen Brown emphasized the importance of what Jrue Holiday has brought to the team defensively.

“He’s been great. Jrue’s been great,” Brown said. “Jrue’s versatility is what he’s been known for. I think he’s helped me all year. I think this is probably one of my better defensive years on the ball and off the ball.

Brown added: “I think that I definitely picked up off his energy. So anytime Jrue is on the floor and making those reads I’ve definitely learned a lot and I’m looking forward to our growth as a team. … His energy level, his presence on defense I think has also helped me be a better defender this year because I’ve been doing a lot better job in that area.”

The Celtics had a season-high 52 rebounds in the win which is an extension of the defense. Derrick White echoed Brown’s thoughts on the importance of Holiday’s energy on the court.

“Anytime you add Jrue back into the lineup it’s going to help your defense,” White said. “There’s so many things out there that impact winning and it’s nice to have him back.”

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla added that the entire team needs to buy in on defense.

“Everybody had to like defense,” Mazzulla said. “Starting from the top, all of our players like defense and know it’s important and they care about it. Our best players care about defense.”

Mazzulla added: “(Holiday) tonight was the catalyst towards our weak side defense. Because of his activity and his ability to not have to worry about being on an All-Star but be able to just kind of roam and play free safety and so it just adds a layer to our defense. But it starts with buy-in from the team.”