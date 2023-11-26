Kristaps Porzingis will miss at least one week for the Boston Celtics, according to head coach Joe Mazzulla.

Speaking with the media before Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, Mazzulla said the Celtics will re-evaluate Porzingis in a week or so. Porzingis, who suffered a left calf injury Friday night against the Orlando Magic, already had been ruled out of Sunday’s contest.

“I think it’s just a matter of how he feels and how it kind of heals. We’ll look at it again after a week or so,” Mazzulla told reporters, per CLNS Media.

Porzingis had an MRI over the weekend.

After their contest against the Hawks, the Celtics will face the Chicago Bulls in the NBA In-Season Tournament on Tuesday and host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Boston then will have some time off with their next contest scheduled for Dec. 12 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Porzingis has averaged 18.9 points and 6.7 rebounds on 54.7% from the floor in 15 games this season.