Manny Margot’s professional career started with the Red Sox. He currently plays for the Rays.

Could his next stop be the Yankees?

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal on Thursday reported the Rays and Yankees have discussed a potential trade that would send the outfielder to New York. According to Rosenthal, citing sources, the two sides have discussed the idea more than once this winter while Tampa Bay is talking to multiple teams about the 29-year-old.

The Yankees are in desperate need of outfield depth and have a hole in center field, especially after top prospect Jasson Dominguez needed Tommy John surgery following an impressive big league debut. Margot, who split time in right and center last season for the Rays, has manned center field for much of his career. He hasn’t been particularly good defensively, at least not over the last couple of seasons.

He leaves plenty to be desired at the plate, too. Margot posted a .686 OPS in 2023 with four home runs and 38 RBIs in just 99 games for Tampa Bay. That’s the other thing: He hasn’t played more than 125 games since 2019, as he’s not exactly the model of durability, which might actually make him a good fit for the oft-injured Yankees.

Margot is at least relatively cheap, or at least would be if the Yankees decide to act like the Yankees of the past and throw some money around. He’s owed $10 million in 2024 and has a $12 million team option for 2025.

It’s unclear what New York would have to give up in order to get Margot from the division-rival Rays.