New York Yankees prospect outfielder Jasson Domínguez won’t return to the field until next season.

The late-September call up made just eight appearances for the Yankees, hitting .258 with four home runs and seven RBIs. That obviously didn’t give Domínguez much time, nor would the final two games of the regular season, but it did allow the 20-year-old to get his feet wet at the big league level.

With the Yankees having nothing to play for throughout the season, etching a dreadful 2023 campaign all around, New York made several roster moves ahead of their matchup with the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. That included placing Domínguez on the 60-day injured list.

Domínguez’s 40-man roster spot will be filled by right-handed pitcher Frankie Montas who is being reinstated from the 60-day injured list after suffering a shoulder injury.

Story continues below advertisement

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Transferred OF Jasson Domínguez to the 60-day injured list.

• Returned from rehab and reinstated RHP Frankie Montas (#47) from the 60-day injured list.

• Optioned RHP Randy Vásquez to Triple-A… — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 30, 2023

After New York made one final trip to Boston to face the Red Sox in September, it was revealed that Domínguez would need Tommy John Surgery in order to address a right elbow injury that limited his swing.

The young up-and-comer will transition into recovery mode while the Yankees try to recover from their abysmal season and get New Yorkers back on their side by Opening Day in 2024.