Bill Belichick might no longer have faith in Mac Jones. That assumption can be made based on Sunday’s loss when the Patriots head coach pulled the third-year quarterback with the game on the line in Germany.

But what about Belichick’s boss?

During a “Jones & Mego” appearance Tuesday, two days after Jones’ third benching of the season, the 25-year-old was asked about the support he’s feeling from ownership amid New England’s worst season in decades.

“I have a great relationship with Mr. (Robert) Kraft,” Jones said on WEEI. “I have a lot of respect for him and his family and what they’ve built here with the Patriots. I want nothing more than to try to get this thing back on track for them and for the Patriots and the fans and everybody. So, I have a lot of respect for them and what they’ve built and I need to do a better job of being the quarterback for the team.”

Kraft might not be totally out on Jones, but the 2021 first-rounder clearly didn’t please the longtime Patriots owner this past Sunday. NFL Network cameras caught a deflated Kraft dropping his head in disappointment after Jones threw an ugly red-zone incompletion against the Colts.

But if Kraft still believes in Jones, he might be on an island with few other inhabitants. According to the Boston Herald, the Alabama product has lost the “vast majority” of New England’s locker room.