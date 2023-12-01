Shohei Ohtani Joins Red Sox Great David Ortiz With Exclusive Milestone

Shohei Ohtani never fails to amplify his case as the undisputed greatest player in present day Major League Baseball, most recently being awarded Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award once again after yet another phenomenal campaign in 2023.

This time, Ohtani joins none other than Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz by racking up the award for the third consecutive year.

On Thursday, Ohtani took home the hardware after hitting .304/.412/.654 with an American League-leading 44 home runs, 26 doubles and 95 RBIs in 135 games with the Los Angeles Angels. That run was shortened by a season-ending injury surgery, but still inflated Ohtani’s standing as the biggest superstar in baseball today.

The 2023 AL MVP became the first player in MLB history to win the award on three straight occasions since Ortiz did — five times in a row — from 2003-07. But Ohtani still has a long way to go to reach the top spot of the leaderboard.

For the third consecutive season, Shohei Ohtani takes home the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award!

Here are the all-time award leaders:

— David Ortiz (eight)

— Edgard Martinez (five)

— Shohei Ohtani (three)

Before Ohtani takes the field in search of continuing to rack up the hardware and accolades, the 29-year-old has a huge offseason decision as MLB’s hottest free agent on the market. Los Angeles was Ohtani’s debut spot and home for the first six seasons of his big league career, but the Angels front office has proven incapable of building a contender.

Ohtani still hasn’t made his MLB postseason debut, nor have the Angels come close in the past six seasons, finishing below .500 for the last eight years.

The demanded dollar figure will be presumably high, however, that’s the price to pay for the luxury of a top-tier designated hitter who can also take the mound and toss 130-plus innings — as Ohtani’s done for three straight seasons.