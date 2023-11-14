MLB Rumors: Red Sox ‘Expected To Be In’ On Shohei Ohtani

Jeff Passan was not the first to report on the Boston Red Sox’s interest in superstar Shohei Ohtani. But the insight shared by the trusted Major League Baseball insider might serve as further confirmation for Red Sox fans.

“The Dodgers, Rangers and Boston Red Sox all are expected to be in the Ohtani sweepstakes,” the ESPN MLB insider wrote Tuesday, citing sources. “And though the industry’s overwhelming expectation is that he winds up with the Dodgers, that line of thinking is perhaps presumptive.”

Passan added: “Ohtani, according to multiple sources, has expressed affinity for certain teams and cities in the past. … He loves visiting Boston and has a fondness for Fenway Park.”

Passan floated the Red Sox as a team that he thought could be in the mix in late September. However, this feels more concrete than previous speculation.

It’s not alone, either.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale previously reported the Red Sox are expected to be “heavily considered.” The New York Post’s Jon Heyman wrote Boston is viewed as a “real threat” to those in MLB circles. And MLB Network’s Jon Morosi noted the Japanese import’s decision might not be as geography-based as it was when he first signed with the Angels, which could be good news for the Boston-based franchise.