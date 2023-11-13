Tedy Bruschi Gives Strong Patriots Suggestion On Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots fell to 2-8 on the season with Sunday’s loss 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in a game that only amplified doubts about Bill Belichick’s future.

A level of uncertainty remains in the air as the team will obviously need a major change in several areas this offseason following a massive decline. The current questions revolve around whether a potential parting of ways with the legendary head coach could come midseason or after the conclusion of the regular season.

Prior to the loss to the Colts, one of Belichick’s former players offered an impassioned assessment of how to handle the head coach’s future based on his legacy.

“We are not the Las Vegas Raiders, and we are not Josh McDaniels,” Bruschi said on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” show. “You let Bill finish this out, Mr. Kraft. Then when it comes to whatever draft pick you have at the end, have that meeting. Whatever you come up with, what your decision is, whether he moves on or not, have it then. That discussion is asinine.”

Bruschi strongly believes that Belichick deserves respect from Patriots owner Robert Kraft to finish out the season, a chance that former New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels did not get when he was fired two weeks ago by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Belichick’s legacy with the Patriots is set in stone as a six-time Super Bowl champion as a head coach. Ultimately, the Patriots have reached the need for a total reset that may lead to a historic change of the guard in Foxboro.

Belichick looks to find momentum with his team when the Patriots visit the New York Giants in Week 12.