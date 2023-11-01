Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler didn’t even make it through two seasons in Las Vegas.

Late Tuesday night, the Raiders fired their head coach and general manager after a 3-5 start to the season. The move arrived one day after Las Vegas suffered a 26-14 road loss to the Detroit Lions.

“After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement. “I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best.”

The Raiders announced that linebackers coach Antonio Pierce will serve as interim head coach. A replacement for Ziegler wasn’t announced.

McDaniels and Ziegler both were hired in January of 2022 after successful stints with the New England Patriots. The former was a longtime offensive coordinator, while the latter served in a variety of front-office roles, including director of player personnel.

Their first season in Vegas was a disappointment, with the Raiders finishing with a 6-11 record. Las Vegas is 3-5 through eight weeks this season.

McDaniels now is 20-33 following stints with the Raiders and Denver Broncos.