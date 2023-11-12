Jalen Mills often shows up to Patriots game days in style, but the veteran defensive back definitely wasn’t proud of the outfit he rocked Sunday.

Mills, a product of LSU, showed up for New England’s Week 10 game in Frankfurt, Germany sporting Alabama garb. As one probably could have assumed, the attire decision wasn’t made by the eighth-year pro.

“Patriots safety Jalen Mills was lamenting that he agreed to wear a University of Alabama shirt with teammate Anfernee Jennings’ name on the back to Sunday’s game,” ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote in a column published Sunday. “But that’s the price of a friendly agreement between the two over who would win last week in a game between Mills’ alma mater LSU and Jennings’ alma mater Alabama. Alabama won 42-28.”

Fortunately for Mills, the Tigers bounced back from their two-touchdown loss to the Crimson Tide by defeating another SEC rival, Florida, by 17 points Saturday. Alabama, meanwhile, continued its surge by trouncing Kentucky in Lexington.

As for Mills’ current team, the Patriots will try to avoid dropping to 2-8 when they battle the Indianapolis Colts overseas. Although it doesn’t seem like the game will impact Bill Belichick’s job security one way or the other, the International Series contest clearly is one team owner Robert Kraft wants to win.