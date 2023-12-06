Trying to pry Alex Verdugo out of Boston this Major League Baseball offseason wasn’t a new endeavor for the Yankees.

Verdugo landed with New York on Tuesday via a rare trade between the Bronx Bombers and the Boston Red Sox. Speaking with the media about the deal Wednesday morning, manager Aaron Boone shed light on the Yankees’ longstanding interest in the veteran outfielder.

“I’m really excited about it,” Boone told reporters, per a video shared by MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. “He’s actually been a guy we’ve talked about now for a while and we were finally able to get something done. He’s been a guy that’s done some things against us. I think he’s a really good two-way player, defends well in the corners. Obviously, really good bat-to-ball, left-handed. I feel like there’s an edge he plays the game with. So, I’m excited about this. It’s been a guy we’ve kind of tried (to acquire) in the past and to be able to get it done, I’m pretty happy about it.”

Boone’s remarks, as well as reports from league insiders, seemingly shut down a theory that surfaced after Verdugo was sent to the Bronx. It sure seems like the Yankees will move forward with the 27-year-old on the roster rather than flip him in a blockbuster trade for Juan Soto or another superstar.

Story continues below advertisement

Thus, the first Red Sox-Yankees series of the upcoming season figures to become even spicier. Fans will have it be patient for it, though, as the foes won’t collide until a mid-June series at Fenway Park.