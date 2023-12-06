The signification transaction the Red Sox made Tuesday night was purely a baseball decision, according to the club’s new chief baseball officer.

Boston traded Alex Verdugo to the New York Yankees in exchange for a trio of right-handed pitching prospects. Verdugo is coming off a roller coaster 2023 season with the Red Sox in which he saw the highs of All-Star buzz and lows of team-issued punishments.

The latter, as Craig Breslow explained to reporters Wednesday morning, had no bearing on Boston shipping out the centerpiece of the 2020 Mookie Betts trade.

“Craig Breslow says Verdugo’s disciplinary issues from last year weren’t part of the reason they dealt him,” MassLive’s Chris Cotillo posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. “Just felt it made sense to add pitching and deal an outfielder with the young talent they have. ‘We felt like as a standalone transaction, this made sense for us.'”

Per Cotillo, Breslow went on to explain that Wilyer Abreu has a chance to be Boston’s everyday right fielder in 2024, while Cedanne Rafaela can play center and in the infield. Jarren Duran boasts outfield versatility as well.

However, the Red Sox might look outside the organization to replace Verdugo in the starting nine. Boston reportedly has interest in both Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Michael A. Taylor.