As the New England Patriots fall deeper into a 2-10 hole in a rough season, the quarterback position remains under a microscope with plenty of scrutiny.

In Sunday’s 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Mac Jones did not start for the first time in his career when healthy. Instead, Bailey Zappe led New England’s offense, boosting the usual Patriots backup in front of the franchise’s former first-round pick.

With a new dynamic at the position, Zappe recently shared that Jones was a solid support system when making the start against the Chargers.

“He helped a lot as far as the preparation throughout the week,” Zappe said on WEEI’s “Jones and Mego” show on Monday. “Me watching film and him watching film. Sometimes I pick up things and he picks up on things.”

Zappe added that the collective desire to win among the Patriots quarterbacks only enhances their relationship.

“He’s a good teammate,” Zappe shared. “Between both of us, we both want to win. That’s the main thing. Whoever is out there, we’re going to try to help each other out to achieve that goal.”

Zappe expanded that other quarterbacks in the Patriots organization Malik Cunningham and Will Grier also collaborate to get players prepared to play.

“We just combine minds with all four of us in me, (Jones), Will, Malik, all of those guys,” Zappe explained. “Whatever one of us sees, we tell the other, especially in the game. If he saw some things, he’d let me or (Bill O’Brien) know. We kind of try to have an awareness of it the next drive.”

The Patriots look to move forward at quarterback on a short week when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.