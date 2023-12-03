Seven Thoughts On Patriots’ Soggy Shutout Loss To Chargers

FOXBORO, Mass. — Amid a driving rainstorm in a half-empty Gillette Stadium, the Patriots turned in yet another uninspiring performance Sunday, losing 6-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The loss dropped New England to 2-10 on the season, pushing the franchise one step closer to a top-two pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here are seven quick-reaction thoughts on the Week 13 result:

1. The QB switch didn’t change a thing

New signal-caller, same result for the Patriots’ woeful offense. After giving Bailey Zappe the start over the struggling Mac Jones, the Patriots were shut out at home for the second time this season. It was the third consecutive game in which New England failed to score 10 points.

Zappe was erratic in the first half (5-for-12, 39 yards) but improved after halftime, connecting with DeVante Parker on a pair of downfield completions. He also showed better elusiveness and pocket presence than Jones has for most of this season, which helped him extend a pair of Patriots drives.

On one, Zappe scrambled for a first down on fourth-and-3, pump-faking while he ran to stall a Chargers defender. On the other, he stepped up in the pocket and found tight end Hunter Henry on third-and-5.

Zappe also did not turn the ball over, which was the biggest problem for the Patriots offense with Jones behind center. But he didn’t do much to elevate a unit that struggled to block the Chargers’ pass rushers and was missing its top target in rookie Demario Douglas, who missed the game with a concussion.

Two second-half drives for New England ended with back-to-back sacks. LA sacked Zappe five times in all, with tackles Trent Brown, Mike Onwenu and Conor McDermott all surrendering at least one. Khalil Mack was especially problematic for the Patriots’ offensive line, notching two sacks and a forced fumble.

Still, this was a Chargers team that entered Sunday ranked dead last in the NFL in total defense, passing yards allowed per game and first downs allowed per game, and the Patriots couldn’t score a single point. Zappe finished 13-for-25 for 141 yards.

2. No snaps for Malik Cunningham

New England elevated Cunningham from the practice squad and reportedly had a “package of plays” in place for the athletic undrafted rookie. But Cunningham wound up only spectating Sunday, watching the entire game from the sideline while Zappe took every snap.

Jones also dressed as a backup and did not play.

3. The defense stepped up again

It’s hard to lose in the NFL when you hold the opponent to 10 or fewer points, and the Patriots now have done so in three straight games:

— 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts

— 10-7 loss to the New York Giants

— 6-0 loss to the Chargers

They’re the first team in the Super Bowl era to allow 10 or fewer points in three straight games and lose all three.

LA helped the Patriots’ cause with several costly drops, but New England held Justin Herbert and company to their lowest point total of the season and second-lowest yardage total (242). The Patriots actually outgained the Chargers in this game, and both teams tallied 13 first downs.

4. Rhamondre Stevenson hurt

The Patriots’ early-game strategy was obvious: feed Stevenson early and often. The third-year running back touched the ball on 10 of New England’s first 16 plays and ran hard, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

Then, disaster. With the Patriots driving midway through the first quarter, Stevenson fumbled and suffered an ankle injury on a hip-drop tackle by Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu. He had to be helped to the locker room and did not return.

Losing Stevenson, arguably New England’s best offensive player, left the Patriots with only Ezekiel Elliott and Ty Montgomery at running back. Elliott, who was limited in practice all week with a thigh injury, played nearly every offensive snap after Stevenson’s injury, finishing with 17 carries for 52 yards and four catches for 40 yards.

5. Three players out due to illness

There seemed to be some sort of bug going around the Patriots’ locker room. Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (shoulder/illness) and defensive end Deatrich Wise (shoulder/illness) both were inactive for the game, and cornerback Shaun Wade exited due to illness in the first quarter.

With Wade, a rotational corner, unavailable, Jonathan Jones and J.C. Jackson both played nearly every defensive snap for the Patriots.

6. More special teams woes

Like nearly every game the Patriots have played this season, this one featured a couple of special teams blunders. New England allowed a 34-yard Derius Davis punt return that set up the Chargers’ second field goal, and first-time kick returner Jalen Reagor muffed the ensuing kickoff (but was able to recover). Bryce Baringer, who was very busy Sunday, also had two shanked punts, including one that traveled just 26 yards.

7. At least the uniforms looked good

The weather? Gross. The football? Ugly. But the uniform matchup, with the Patriots in their red throwbacks and the Chargers in their clean road whites, was one of the best of the season.

